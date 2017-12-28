Police Officers Association praises appointment of STL chief

The St. Louis Police Officers Association praised the selection of John Hayden as the St. Louis police chief Thursday.

The association is a labor union that represents more than 1,100 commissioned officers of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

The association president Ed Clark said in a statement that Hayden is widely regarded as a "no-nonsense leader who is tough but fair; smart but compassionate."

"This is a man we know we can work with. We also know that his selection will go a long way in restoring the community’s trust in the police department," Clark said.

Clark also complimented interim chief Lawrence O'Toole on a job well done during his tenure.

