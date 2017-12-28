Ethical Society of Police: we support STL police chief decision

The Board of the Ethical Society of Police said in a statement Thursday they support the decision to name John Hayden as the new St. Louis police chief.

"We believe Chief Hayden is the right choice based on his documented history of being morally grounded and holding all officers accountable," the statement reads.

The society also points out that Hayden is a strong advocate of Community Oriented Policing and understands the importance of building broken relationships between police and the St. Louis area community.

The society said they will support Hayden, but will also hold him accountable for the community and for St. Louis police officers.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.