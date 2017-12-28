15-year-old dies after being shot in Walnut Park West neighborhood

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A teenager was shot and killed in St. Louis’ Walnut Park West neighborhood Wednesday night.

Fifteen-year-old Lashon Sesson, of the 4800 block of Lee, was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found with a fatal gunshot wound in the 5700 block of Goodfellow Place around 9 p.m.

Police believe the suspect is an 18-year-old man but have declined to release any further details.

Homicide detectives have taken over the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers.

