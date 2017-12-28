Fowler family to welcome baby girl in July

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dexter Fowler and his wife are expecting their second child.
The St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder and his wife, Aliya, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.
Baby girl #2 arrive July 2018 #babyfowler pic.twitter.com/eoWGTwt5BU— Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) December 28, 2017
The couple's first child, Naya, was born in 2014.
Beauty & the Beast pic.twitter.com/9xzxQkKD0a— Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) November 1, 2017
