Fowler family to welcome baby girl in July

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dexter Fowler and his wife are expecting their second child.

The St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder and his wife, Aliya, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

The couple's first child, Naya, was born in 2014.

Beauty & the Beast pic.twitter.com/9xzxQkKD0a — Dexter Fowler (@DexterFowler) November 1, 2017

