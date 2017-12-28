Fowler family to welcome baby girl in July - KMOV.com

Fowler family to welcome baby girl in July

By Stephanie Baumer, Online News Producer
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Dexter Fowler and his wife are expecting their second child.

The St. Louis Cardinals centerfielder and his wife, Aliya, made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday night.

The couple's first child, Naya, was born in 2014.

