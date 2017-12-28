Glen Carbon opens 24-hour warming shelter

Outside of the Glen Carbon Police Department (Credit: Glen Carbon Police / Facebook)

GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – The Village of Glen Carbon has opened a mass care warming shelter.

The police department said their community room, located at 149 North Main, will be used as a warming shelter from Dec. 28 until Jan. 2. The shelter will be open 24 hours per day.

In addition, the department said the Glen Carbon Centennial Library, located at 198 South Main, will be open as a warming shelter during the following hours:

Monday–Thursday: 9 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Friday–Saturday: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Sunday: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Anyone in need of further assistance is urged to contact the police department at 618-288-7226.

