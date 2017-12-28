Key fob prevents car thief from getting too far in north St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A key fob stopped a car thief from getting too far in north St. Louis County Thursday morning.

A family was warming up their car using the Key Fob, a keyless remote for a vehicle, when it was taken from the 1480 block of Atmore Drive. The family, who was in the process of packing for a trip, had the key fob in the house when the thief took off with the car.

The stolen car was found a few blocks away shortly after being taken from the home. It is believed the car turned off because the key fob was not within range.

When the car was found, the luggage that was inside the vehicle was on the road. Nothing from the family’s luggage appeared to have been taken.

No other details regarding the theft have been released.

