Officer, civilian refuse medical treatment following overnight crash in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A St. Louis police officer was involved in a crash just before midnight Wednesday.

The female officer and driver of another vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene and the crash occurred on Jefferson over Interstate 64.

The police vehicle sustained damage to the right front area and a civilian car had damage to the right rear.

No other details have been released.

