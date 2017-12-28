Woman dies of injuries sustained in overnight crash in north St. Louis

Emergency crews on Riverview Drive and Spring Garden after a fatal crash (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A woman died following an overnight crash in north St. Louis.

The woman was pronounced dead at Riverview Drive and Spring Garden after a car and semi-truck collided around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

The woman’s identity has not been released.

No other information regarding the crash has been made available.

