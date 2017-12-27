Woman in custody after stealing multiple weapons from St. Peters - KMOV.com

Woman in custody after stealing multiple weapons from St. Peters home

By KMOV.com Staff
Kristen Halm is charged with burglarizing a home in St. Peters (Credit: St. Charles County PD) Kristen Halm is charged with burglarizing a home in St. Peters (Credit: St. Charles County PD)

ST. PETERS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A woman is behind bars Wednesday,  accused of taking guns in a burglary.

Prosecutors say 35-year-old Kristen Halm broke into a home in St. Peters last week, stealing a large knife and multiple long guns.

When officers caught up to her they found a tool used to break into the house.

Halm admitted to being an alcoholic and said she’d been moving from place to place.

