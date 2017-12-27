Gateway Pet Guardians need more dog houses to keep pets warm

Gateway Pet Guardians is making it their mission for the next two weeks to make sure dogs in the Metro East are staying warm and well during these below freezing temps by donating dog houses and straw to community members.

Gateway Pet Guardians calls East St. Louis the "resource desert" because they do not have any vet clinics, pet stores and their grocery stores have very limited supplies for pets. This is why they focus their energy in cold temperatures on East St. Louis with a boots on the ground effort.

Over the next two weeks, they are going around to pet owners and encouraging and reminding them to keep their dogs inside the house right now. If that is not an option, they are giving away free straw and dog houses.

The dog houses block wind and the straw insulates. However, these frigid temperatures came earlier than the group expected, so they are running low on supplies to giveaway.

"We are short on dog houses already. We need more houses, donations for houses, so we can go out and get what we need for the community," said Jamie Case, the executive director of Gateway Pet Guardians.

Right now they are down to 5 dog houses, which is going to run out fast. If you want to help, click here to donate: http://www.gatewaypets.com/