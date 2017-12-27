Up to $10,000 reward offered for arrest in Ferguson bank robbery

Ferguson Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Great Southern Bank in Ferguson Tuesday evening. (Credit: Great Southern Bank)

Ferguson Police are searching for the suspect who robbed the Great Southern Bank in Ferguson Tuesday evening.

Police say the robber entered the bank located at 10385 West Florissant Avenue around 5 p.m. with an assault rifle. The suspect did not fire the gun but was able to get away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was physically injured during the robbery.

Great Southern Bank is offering a reward up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest of this bank robber.

If you have any information relating to this crime, please contact the FBI St. Louis office at 314-589-2500 or Ferguson PD at 314-522-3100.

