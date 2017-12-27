Police: Man broke into home while family slept, attempted to steal underwear

Cody Hassler is charged with burglary, stalking and stealing. He is being held on a cash bond of $75,000. (Credit: Washington PD)

WASHINGTON, Mo (KMOV.com) -- Washington police have arrested a man who reportedly broke into a home and attempted to steal a pair of underwear while the residents were asleep.

On October 9, police were called to a home in the 200 block of Johnson Street after a resident heard someone running out of her house.

The woman was asleep when her teenage daughter woke her to tell her she heard someone in the kitchen.

The suspect, now identified as 34-year-old Cody Hassler, fled out the basement door.

When police arrived, they discovered a pair of underwear in the living room that appeared to to have been dropped when Hassler fled. The homeowner said the underwear had been in the basement laundry room when she went to bed.

After an investigation, police made contact with Hassler and interviewed him about the night of the break-in. During that interview, Hassler reportedly admitted to breaking into the home and said he took the underwear from the laundry.

Hassler also reportedly admitted to looking into the window of the home on several occasions to watch the residents in their bedrooms.

Police say Hassler admitted that he told himself he “went too far” that night and that he also has an underwear fetish.

He is charged with burglary, stalking and stealing. He is being held on a cash bond of $75,000

