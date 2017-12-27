Winterfest at the Arch is calling all skaters for a New Year’s Eve celebration

The St. Louis Blues and Gateway Arch Park Foundation are teaming up to bring Winterfest at the Arch back. (Credit: KMOV)

If you don’t get a chance to visit downtown St. Louis very often, you should definitely take the opportunity to check out Winterfest for a New Year’s Eve celebration.

The first Winterfest was started last year as a way to gather people around the winter classic at Busch Stadium.

Organizers quickly realized it was a big hit.

“It was so successful last year that we brought it back this year, it’s just been a really great festival,” said Ryan McCFlure, Gateway Arch Park Foundation.

A special family New Year’s Eve Party is planned for 2 p.m. Characters like Olaf and Else from “Frozen” will lace up their skates. Circus Jugglers will also be making their rounds.

You will not want to miss the fireworks that shoot off at 9 p.m. Monday.