Sen. Blunt tours Washington, Mo., touts tax plan

By KMOV.com Staff
WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- U.S. Senator Roy Blunt stopped in Washington, Missouri Wednesday to tour the historic district.

Senator Blunt wanted to highlight the impact of the federal historic tax credits and how towns like Washington have been able to benefit from them.

He says Americans will see benefits from the tax cut package very soon.

The senator added he is confident the tax cuts will make America more competitive, leading to more and better jobs.

