Man in custody after murder of Rolla woman

Dallas T. Hogue, 26, was arrested in Rolla, Missouri for an unlawful possession of a firearm. (Credit: Phelps County Sheriff's Department)

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with any information about the murder of 34-year-old Tanya Johnson.

Authorities say Johnson was transported to a local medical center for a gunshot wound around 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

The shooting incident took place in the 17000 block of County Rd 3520, police said.

Johnson was later pronounced dead about an hour after arriving at the hospital.

Police determined a person who was present during the shooting was a convicted felon and had been in possession of a gun. Dallas T. Hogue, 26, was arrested in Rolla, Missouri for an unlawful possession of a firearm.

An autopsy performed Tuesday determined the cause of death was due to a single gunshot wound to the upper chest, however, what led up to the shooting has yet to be determined.

Phelps County Sheriff’s Department, Phelps County Coroner, and the MO State Highway Patrol are investigating the death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant George Arnold at 573-426-3860 or Missouri State Highway Patrol Sergeant Scott Mertens at 573-368-2345. If you would like to remain anonymous, call the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at 573-426-2936.

