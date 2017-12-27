2 charged after man fires shot outside Sprint store in Creve Coe - KMOV.com

2 charged after man fires shot outside Sprint store in Creve Coeur

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Sudduth, Online News Producer
Connect
Two suspects have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred near a Sprint Store in Creve Coeur. (Credit: Creve Coeur PD) Two suspects have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred near a Sprint Store in Creve Coeur. (Credit: Creve Coeur PD)
CREVE COEUR, Mo. (KMOV.com) -

Two suspects have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of a Sprint Store in Creve Coeur.

Brittany Montgomery is accused of making threatening statements to a someone inside the Sprint Store located at 12503 Olive Blvd. around noon on Christmas Eve.

According to police, Montgomery told the person that a man would come back to the store with a gun shortly.

After the woman left the store, a shot was fired from a Ford F-150 pick-up. Witnesses say the two suspects fled the area, immediately following the shooting.

Police say no one was injured during this shooting.

Later that evening, a Creve Coeur police officer on routine patrol observed a similar vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

This officer questioned the man and woman and determined that they were the same suspects that had been involved in the disturbance and shooting.

A gun was also found in the vehicle.

Brittany Montgomery and Dana Kimple Jr. were charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Montgomery was also charged with first degree terrorist threat.

Both suspects are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Watch News 4 Now

Mouse over player for controls · LAUNCH FULL PLAYER

Powered by Frankly