2 charged after man fires shot outside Sprint store in Creve Coeur

Two suspects have been charged with unlawful use of a weapon in connection with a shooting that occurred outside of a Sprint Store in Creve Coeur.

Brittany Montgomery is accused of making threatening statements to a someone inside the Sprint Store located at 12503 Olive Blvd. around noon on Christmas Eve.

According to police, Montgomery told the person that a man would come back to the store with a gun shortly.

After the woman left the store, a shot was fired from a Ford F-150 pick-up. Witnesses say the two suspects fled the area, immediately following the shooting.

Police say no one was injured during this shooting.

Later that evening, a Creve Coeur police officer on routine patrol observed a similar vehicle and conducted a traffic stop.

This officer questioned the man and woman and determined that they were the same suspects that had been involved in the disturbance and shooting.

A gun was also found in the vehicle.

Brittany Montgomery and Dana Kimple Jr. were charged with one count of unlawful use of a weapon. Montgomery was also charged with first degree terrorist threat.

Both suspects are being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center.

