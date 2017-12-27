Man escapes vehicle after suspect fires shots near Arch Grounds

St. Louis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting that took place near the Arch Grounds Tuesday afternoon.

Police say a man located his employer’s stolen vehicle from a car lot he works at in Illinois and then drove onto the Poplar Street Bridge traveling westbound around 2 p.m.

A suspect followed the victim in a silver Grand Marquis on the Poplar Street Bridge and pulled in front of the victim and fired multiple gunshots at the vehicle.

The victim jumped out of the vehicle near the Arch Grounds, according to authorities. The suspect continued driving, out of sight.

The victim was not injured during this incident. Police say the incident was not a carjacking.

This investigation is ongoing.

