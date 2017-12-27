Man abandoned 3 kids on busy road on Christmas

ERIE, Penn. -- This pooch in Pennsylvania just couldn't resist the temptation to play in the snow. His name is Oakley - a two-year-old German Shepherd. The city of Erie got a record snowfall this Christmas. Oakley was hesitant when he saw that much white stuff at first, but it didn't take him long to figure out he can have fun with it.
ERIE, Penn. -- This pooch in Pennsylvania just couldn't resist the temptation to play in the snow. His name is Oakley - a two-year-old German Shepherd. The city of Erie got a record snowfall this Christmas. Oakley was hesitant when he saw that much white stuff at first, but it didn't take him long to figure out he can have fun with it.
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
Charged with three counts of first-degree murder and nearly 20 counts of aggravated assault on an officer, Anthony Ross made his first court appearance Tuesday.More >
Two Scott County, Missouri men are facing multiple charges including kidnapping and rape.More >
Two Scott County, Missouri men are facing multiple charges including kidnapping and rape.More >
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will come together "and develop a great new HealthCare plan."More >
President Donald Trump is predicting that Democrats and Republicans will come together "and develop a great new HealthCare plan."More >