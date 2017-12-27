Shiloh Police looking for 'vacuum thief' who hit Target twice

The same man walked out of the same Target Dec. 4 with another vacuum. (Credit: Shiloh Police Department)

Shiloh Police are looking for this man who walked out of Target with a vacuum Dec. 21. (Credit: Shiloh Police Department)

The Shiloh Police Department is looking for a man who allegedly stole two vacuums from the Shiloh Target store.

Police said the man stole a Hoover robotic vacuum Dec. 4 and stole a Dyson vacuum on Dec. 21.

If you have any information, please call Detective Zachary Green at 618-632-9047 extension 1.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.