Texas man publicly shames thief who stole his Christmas decorations

SAN ANTONIO, Tx., (KMOV.com) – A Texas man has taken revenge against an alleged thief after his Christmas decorations were stolen from his front yard.

Ken Lamkin, of San Antonio, Texas, decided to incorporate the suspect caught on tape in his new display. Surveillance video showed a man taking a smoke machine and $400 dollars’ worth of decorations.

Lamkin printed six screenshots of the alleged thief and added a projector displaying the surveillance video on a loop with “The Grinch” playing in the background in his front yard.

“We printed up some posters, put them up on some boards. I wanted to keep it in the spirit of things, so we made it like a Christmas decoration.” Lamkin said.

Although his decorations were stolen, the homeowner is still in good spirits.

“Hopefully something will happen, and it will touch his heart and he will change,” Lamkin said.

At this time, San Antonio Police don't have any further information on the suspect.

