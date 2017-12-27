Lil Jon is the new Papa John, even if just for a day

Just a few weeks ago, the CEO of Papa John's Pizza stepped down after blaming weak sales on the NFL National Anthem protests.

One Twitter user suggested that the only valid choice for a new CEO of the pizza chain is rapper Lil Jon.

Lil Jon responded to the tweet, tagging Papa John's Twitter page and saying, "I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY."

@PapaJohns I WILL HUMBLY ACCEPT THE POSITION AS YOUR NEW CEO. I CAN START IMMEDIATELY ?? pic.twitter.com/ZHcUJoRhnK — LILJON (@LilJon) December 22, 2017

Fans on Twitter joined in the fun until Papa John's themselves replied, "OKAAAY!" which is one of the rapper's signature exclamations.

Papa John's has since agreed to let Lil Jon actually be the CEO of the company if it is just for one day.

