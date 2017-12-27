Lindbergh HS band to perform at Rose Bowl

The Lindbergh High School band prepares to perform at the Rose Bowl parade in California. (Credit: KMOV)

The Lindbergh High School Band headed to Pasadena, California Wednesday morning to perform in the Rose Bowl parade.

For the trip, 220 students raised more than $100,000.

The band performed at the parade several years ago, and their director said it is always a blast.

"The whole parade experience... you just can't put it into words," band director David Wyss said.

The band's flight to California departed around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The 129th Rose Bowl Parade is set for Jan. 1 at 8 a.m. and will feature floats, marching bands and horses along a 5.5 mile route on Colorado Blvd.

The Georgia Bulldogs and Oklahoma Sooners will compete in the Rose Bowl football game at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.