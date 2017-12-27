Gas prices for the season highest in four years

Gas prices for this time of year are the highest they have been in four years.

According to AAA, the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is $2.44, which is the highest it has been since 2013.

The price at this time last year in 2016 was $2.28.

The average price of gas in St. Louis right now is $2.37 a gallon.

