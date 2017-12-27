Police: thieves are on the lookout for returned items in your car

Nearly two-thirds of people will make a return this season. (Credit: KMOV)

You've sorted through all of your gifts, and now it's time to return the items you don't want. But before you do, police have a warning.

According to the National Retail Federation, two-thirds of people will make a return this season.

Police say thieves count on people making returns and keep an eye on what is in your car.

"Keep your cars locked, keep your packages out of sight, especially if you're making returns at multiple stores," Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz said. "Don't leave your items in plain sight in your vehicle; put them in the truck out of sight."

Police say it's crucial to always lock your car doors as they continue to see thefts that happen from unlocked vehicles.

