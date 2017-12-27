5-year-old Belleville boy killed in Christmas Eve crash

The car was found flipped on its roof after crashing Christmas Eve. (Credit: Channahon Fire Protection District)

A single-car crash near Chicago on Christmas Eve killed a 5-year-old boy from Belleville.

All four people inside the vehicle were hospitalized, including the 5-year-old boy and another 3-year-old child.

The boy, identified by the Will County Coroner's Office as Malcolm Townsel of Belleville, suffered multiple injuries in the crash and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Channahon Fire Protection District said the accident happened Christmas Eve morning on Interstate 55 just north of mile marker 247, which is about an hour southwest of Chicago.

Authorities said the vehicle was flipped over on its roof when emergency responders arrived at the scene.

The vehicle had to be stabilized with special equipment to ensure safety of the victims. Police said extraction of one of the children took about 35 minutes.

The 3-year-old is listed as in critical condition; the condition of the two adults is unknown.

