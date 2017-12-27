Ameren sends more local crews to Puerto Rico for Hurricane Irma, Maria relief

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (MOVE.com) – Ameren plans to send 75 Missouri and Illinois line workers and additional equipment to Puerto Rico to help restore power in areas affected by Hurricane Irma and Maria.

The new wave of crews and restoration equipment is project arrive mid-January , increasing the number of workers on the ground to 5,500. The workers plan to work alongside U.S. Army Corp of Engineers, Puerto Rico Electric power Authority (PREPA), and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

Approx. 70 percent of the island has been without power for 3 months, according to FEMA.

Ray Wiesehan, vice president of Ameren’s corporate security and crisis management, said the company plans to send additional crews, if needed, until the work has been completed.

"It's a difficult job, but our co-workers have the training and expertise to get the job done. Our focus, as always, will be working safely so we can restore power as efficiently as possible for the people of Puerto Rico, " Wiesehan said.

Ameren CEO, Warner Baxter released a statement discussing the progressive efforts in Puerto Rico

Working side by side with our electric industry colleagues from all over the country, Ameren is committed to powering the quality of life for the people of Puerto Rico, just as we are for the communities we serve. While the challenges associated with the mission in Puerto Rico are unprecedented, our co-workers, who selflessly volunteered for this assignment, stand ready to safely tackle these challenges and accelerate the power restoration and rebuilding efforts for the citizens of Puerto Rico.

