It's Raja's 25th birthday, he'll stay inside if he wants to

Raja the elephant is celebrating his 25th birthday but the bitter cold temperatures plan to rain on his parade.

According to St. Louis City Zoo, the guest of honor will spend his birthday indoors because the below-freezing temperatures are too cold for the animals. Raja will party in an indoor climate-controlled barn.

Visitors can still attend an indoor celebration for the birthday boy from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lakeside Café where guests can sign Raja’s birthday card, enjoy cupcakes and hot chocolate, and participate 'elephant' activities.

Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo on Dec. 27, 1992 and has fathered four elephant calves: Maliha, Jade, Kenzi and Priya.

Raja was the first Asian elephant born at the zoo on Dec. 27, 1992

