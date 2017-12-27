Witnesses: Car spun out, causes multi-vehicle crash on I-64

Emergency crews clean up the scene of an accident on I-64 in St. Clair County. (Credit: KMOV)

Emergency crews were called out in the Metro East for a multi-car crash on Interstate 64 in St. Clair County.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. Wednesday in the eastbound lanes of I-64 near Highway 157.

Witnesses tell News 4 a driver spun out and then a tractor trailer hit a different car and drove off.

Illinois State Police is handing the investigation.

News 4 is working to gather more information about what happened and if there were any injuries.

