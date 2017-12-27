Firefighters extinguish garage fire in South St. Louis

Firefighters worked to extinguish a fire in South St. Louis early Wednesday morning.

A garage caught fire just after midnight in the back of a home on Alberta.

Authorities say no one was hurt.

This fire comes about an hour after a fire ripped through a vacant home in Cahokia.

Authorities say these are reminders that it is extremely important to make sure your smoke detectors are working and your heaters are safely plugged in.

