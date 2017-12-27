Fire crews fight vacant house fire in Cahokia

Firefighters work to extinguish a vacant house fire on Jerome Lane in Cahokia. (Credit: KMOV)

Fire crews rushed out to Cahokia, Illinois to fight a vacant house fire late Tuesday night.

The fire started just before midnight on Jerome Lane near the St. Louis Downtown Airport.

When crews arrived, there were heavy flames showing, but firefighters were eventually able to get the fire under control.

No one was injured in the fire.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.