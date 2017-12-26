Burnt bagel causes Lambert Airport evacuation

The burning of a bagel prompted a full evacuation of Terminal 2 at St. Louis Lambert International Airport on Tuesday night.

The incident happened after 6:00 p.m. Airport officials said someone burned a bagel at a restaurant inside the terminal, which set off smoke detectors.

A full evacuation was then launched. The airport said the alarms were shut off within five minutes.

People were outside for less than 10 minutes before being allowed back in, the airport said.

