How to protect your car from the bitter cold temperatures

As temperatures fall, it is important to have your car winterized.

Seatbelts must be checked, and make sure the alternator, water pump and power steering keep working.

It is important to check the fluid such as brake fluid to help prevent engine damage. The cold can be really tough on engines if these levels are low.

It also crucial to check windshield wiper blades and wiper fluid.

It is also important to check tire pressure, as often as every two weeks. Tire pressure goes down in the winter, making it harder to control your car.

