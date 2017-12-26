Police: Why empty present boxes on the curb tip off thieves

Police said empty boxes put in dumpsters or along the curb provide new hints for criminals looking for an opportunity.

It may seem like a brainer, but police say they see an uptick in break-ins right after the holidays because thieves will see empty boxes of Christmas presents in dumpsters.

Wentzville police thieves are looking for crimes of opportunity.

“If you got a big item like a flat-screen TV, don’t put that curbside to where you’re advertising that we have new big screen TV in the house. That’s what criminals of opportunity look for,” said Wentzville Police Chief Kurt Frisz. “It indicates there’s a new item in the house and you could be a victim of a burglary.”

Just because the holidays are over, doesn’t mean thieves have stopped searching for packages.

Police in Wentzville arrested three teens for recent thefts, but police say with late packages coming after Christmas, the threat is still out there.

