Thief takes car, baby from woman in Tower Grove South

Police are investigating a kidnapping and vehicle theft that occurred in Tower Grove South on Christmas Day.

Police say a woman was warming up her vehicle in the 3400 block of Spring Monday morning while placing her child in a car seat. She walked back to her front door to lock it, when she saw the suspect enter her vehicle, with the baby inside, and drive off.

The suspect, a 16-year-old black male, abandoned the baby quickly after taking the car by placing the baby on the front porch of a home in the 3400 block of Giles.

An officer saw the stolen car and pursued it into an alley in the 3600 block of Wyoming. The suspect abandoned the car and a foot pursuit ensued. The suspect was eventually apprehended.

The vehicle was recovered and the mother was reunited with her child.

The investigation is ongoing.

