2 murdered in Ferguson on Christmas Day

Ferguson police are investigating two murders that happened on Christmas Day.

Police say the incidents are unrelated but happened in the same vicinity at different times of the day.

The first victim’s body, a teenager, was found lying in the street in the 9600 block of Newton around 6 a.m. Police believe the shooting did not happen at this location but the body was dumped there.

The second killing occurred around 11 p.m. Monday, on Northwinds Estates Drive, just off of West Florissant. Police say the victim knew the suspect that shot him.

The names of the victims have not been released.

News 4 will continue to update this story as more information is made available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved