Two men wanted for car break-ins in Chesterfield (Credit: Chesterfield PD)

The Chesterfield Police Department is attempting to identify two suspects they believe are involved in recent car break-ins.

Police said the break-ins happened Dec. 16 at Eberwein Dog Park and the Jewish Community Center.

If you have any information about these incidents, please call 636-537-3000.

