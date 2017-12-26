MoDOT to close lanes on Poplar Street Bridge starting Tuesday night

Starting Tuesday night, MoDOT crews will close an additional eastbound lane of the Poplar Street Bridge.

Only one eastbound lane will be open until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Wednesday evening MoDOT will close the far left eastbound lane and the two right lanes. This means only one lane going into Illinois will be open until Thursday afternoon.

Thursday evening the two left lanes going into Missouri will close. On Friday, MoDOT will open one of those lanes.

From Friday until December 2018, one lane in each direction will be closed on the bridge in an effort to cut down on accidents.

During these closures crews will be installing a barrier wall and paving a new surface.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved