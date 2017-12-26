Edwardsville offering Christmas tree recycling

Christmas tree recycling will begin in Edwardsville starting this Tuesday.

Residents can bring their live Christmas trees for recycling to the Robert C. Stille Edwardsville Township Community Park, located at 6368 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, Illinois.

People should remove all lights and decorations from the trees before bringing them to the park. Only trees are accepted- no wreaths.

Trees will be accepted until January 31. Residents can place their trees near the dumpster in the lower parking lot of the park.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved