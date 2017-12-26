5 dead, 125 hurt in Christmas weekend accidents in Missouri

The Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) reported five fatalities in traffic crashes in Missouri over Christmas weekend, from 6 p.m. Dec. 22 to 11:59 p.m. Dec. 25.

MSHP reports a total of 491 crashes in Missouri over the weekend, which included 125 injuries and five fatalities.

MSHP also said they made 91 arrests for DWIs over the Christmas weekend and 49 drug arrests.

Three of the five fatalities happened on Dec. 23.

Teagan Birdno, 19, of Carrollton, MO and Matthew Landi, 21, of Carrollton, MO both died when their vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment, struck a tree and then overturned. The crash happened in Carroll County on Missouri Highway CC east of County Road 261.

Neither Birdno or Landi were wearing their seatbelts and they were ejected from the car. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, according to MSHP.

Two others were in the vehicle; one is seriously injured (the driver) and another passenger has minor injuries.

The third fatality on Dec. 23 was that of Charles Terbrock, 85, of Foristell, MO. Terbrock was killed when his vehicle slid on the icy roadway of a bridge, struck the concrete barrier, got back on the road and struck a guardrail, and finally overturned.

The crash happened in Lincoln County on US Highway 61. Terbrock was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two fatalities happened Dec. 24. Steven Mayer, 26, of Fair Grove, MO was a pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Greene County in Springfield, MO.

Christopher Loch, 38, of Springfield, MO died when his vehicle was struck by another vehicle in Lawrence County on I-44 west of Mount Vernon. Loch was wearing his seatbelt, MSHP said.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.