Missouri woman accused of stealing car with baby inside

A suspect is in custody after police said he shot and killed his estranged wife and their two children before getting into a shootout with police at a central Phoenix apartment complex on Christmas Day.More >
A suspect is in custody after police said he shot and killed his estranged wife and their two children before getting into a shootout with police at a central Phoenix apartment complex on Christmas Day.More >
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >
A federal judge in Seattle has partially lifted a Trump administration ban on certain refugees.More >
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >
The U.S. government says it has negotiated a significant cut in the United Nations budget.More >
North Korea said it is a "pipe dream" for the United States to think it will give up its nuclear weapons, and called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty.More >
North Korea said it is a "pipe dream" for the United States to think it will give up its nuclear weapons, and called the latest U.N. sanctions to target the country "an act of war" that violates its sovereignty.More >