Woman's Christmas inflatables vandalized in Breckenridge Hills

Three inflatable Christmas decorations were destroyed at a home in North St. Louis County this weekend. (Credit: KMOV)

A woman in North St. Louis County is getting some help from a good Samaritan this Christmas.

Cheryl Matlock's inflatable decorations were destroyed at her home in Breckenridge Hills.

When she woke up Friday morning, someone had vandalized three of her inflatables.

Matlock is also battling breast cancer. She said the Christmas decorations helped take her mind off the cancer she is battling.

After News 4's original story aired on Christmas Eve about Matlock's vandalized decorations, a woman in West County reached out and said she wants to help repair the decorations for free.

Matlock also set up a camera just in case the vandals come back.

