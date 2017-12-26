Fire breaks out in North St. Louis home

A fire broke out in a home on Horton Place in North St. Louis on Monday night. (Credit: KMOV)

A house fire in North St. Louis happened Monday night.

The fire broke out around 9 p.m. Monday on Horton Place.

When News 4's crew arrived on scene, there was plenty of smoke billowing from the home. The fire has since been contained.

