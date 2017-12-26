Firefighters rush to North County home Tuesday morning

A fire broke out in a home on Mayfair Drive in North St. Louis County on Tuesday morning. (Credit: KMOV)

Firefighters rushed out to a home on Mayfair Drive in North County around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday.

A News 4 photographer on scene saw firefighters rescue three children from the home.

The children were taken to an ambulance, but it is unclear if they were taken to the hospital.

No further information was immediately available.

News 4 will update this story as information becomes available.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.