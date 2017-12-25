Jewish, Muslim communities come together for annual Day of Service

Members of the Jewish and Muslim communities came together for the seventh annual Christmas Day of Service. (Credit: KMOV)

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday, members of the Jewish and Muslim communities came together for their annual Christmas Day of Service.

The seventh annual installation of the event features groups doing community service at 21 sites around town, including at the International Institute where they held a welcome to more than 100 immigrants new to St. Louis.

“It started off with a few people and it's just grown exponentially," said Rori Picker Neiss, executive director of the Jewish Community Relations Council.

Those who organized the annual event say the message this year was all about love, inclusion and interfaith understanding.

Copyright 2017 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.