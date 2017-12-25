Amtrak won't go at high speeds between St. Louis and Chicago unt - KMOV.com

Amtrak won't go at high speeds between St. Louis and Chicago until safety technology is installed

By KMOV.com Staff
ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Amtrak officials are watching out for rider's safety as a high speed rail between St. Louis and Chicago is in the works.

Officials say trains won't go at high speeds until new safety technology is installed.

That decision comes after a deadly train crash in Washington state last week.

Officials say "positive train control" technology, which could have prevented the crash, was not active that day.

