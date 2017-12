An East St. Louis woman is being charged with seven felonies in connection with an incident that left a man with a gunshot wound in his leg.

Jacqueline Adams, 19, is charged with aggravated battery/discharging a firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a stolen firearm, unlawful possession of a handgun by a person under 21-years-old, aggravated fleeing (21 mph over the speed limit), aggravated fleeing (disregarding two or more traffic lights), and criminal damage to property.

According to Belleville Police, the victim, who was in his home at the time of the shooting, ran to a neighbors house after being shot. While the victim was getting first aid from the neighbor, Adams stole the victim's car and fled the scene.

The suspect attempted to flee from police. While fleeing, she left the roadway and was involved in a single car crash. She tried to flee the accident scene on foot but eventually was taken into custody.

Adams is being held in St. Clair County Jail on a $200,000 bond.

