ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Springfield Police Department has issued an Amber Alert for an abduction incident that occurred in Springfield, Missouri on Friday.

Eli Bandurovski, one-year-old, is suspected to be with his father, 33-year-old Viktor Bandurovski. Viktor was last seen wearing a black button up shirt and dark blue jeans. The vehicle he is driving is a white 2008 Scion TC. Police believe he could be on his way to Houston, Texas.

Eli is white, weighs around 32 pounds. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a thick navy cardigan with 2 horizontal red stripes and large buttons.

Viktor is a white male, standing around 5 feet, 10 inches and weighing 150 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

The father has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and has made current and previous threats against Eli.

The child and vehicle were taken from the mother by the biological father during a visitation.

Anyone who has any information is asked to call 911 immediately.