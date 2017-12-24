Copy-Diddy wants to own the Carolina Panthers, sign Colin Kaepernick

(Meredith) -- There are no African-American majority owners in the National Football League, and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sees the Carolina Panthers’ recently announced ownership abdication as an opportunity to change that.

Combs announced on Twitter Sunday he wants to buy the Panthers.

I would like to buy the @Panthers. Spread the word. Retweet! — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

There are only two non-white owners in the NFL. Shahid Khan, the owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, was born in Pakistan, and Bills co-owner Kim Pegula was born in South Korea. Sixty-six percent of the NFL's players are African-American, but there are no African-American owners, a discrepancy FiveThirtyEight found extended to all three of the major sports leagues.

There are no majority African American NFL owners. Let’s make history. — Diddy (@Diddy) December 18, 2017

The Panthers announced Sunday that Jerry Richardson, who is facing an investigation into accusations of sexual misconduct and using racist language in the workplace, would sell the team after the 2017 season.

Owning a franchise isn’t where Combs’ hopes for upheaval in the NFL end. Part two of his plan is signing quarterback Colin Kaepernick, the controversial lightning rod of recent NFL player protests. Kaepernick has remained unsigned since the 2016 season, and many believe he’s been blacklisted by front offices across the NFL because of his role in starting the player protests.

The Panthers are currently helmed by quarterback Cam Newton.

Combs has been outspoken in his support of Kaepernick this year and met with the outspoken athlete earlier this year.

Thankful for this brother right here. Met with @Kaepernick7 the other day. I’m inspired by what he’s doing for our people. Times like this we need to be united. He’s out here changing the narrative representing this #BlackExcellence. pic.twitter.com/qpyNqsOYm4 — Diddy (@Diddy) November 23, 2017

A number of prominent African-American athletes and celebrities have voiced support for a Combs-led bid to buy the Panthers. NBA superstar Stephen Curry tweeted that he wants to be a part of the effort.

Several former NFL players threw their support behind Combs on Twitter.

I’m trying to get in as well fam https://t.co/ftK1wW86v4 — Maurice Jones-Drew (@MJD) December 18, 2017

I’m with @Diddy on owning an @NFL team! I’ll be partner in that or a football consultant! lol — Greg Jennings (@GregJennings) December 18, 2017

And Kaepernick wants in, too. Could the NFL see its first owner-player of the modern era?

I want in on the ownership group! Let’s make it happen! https://t.co/sDR4ciciY8 — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) December 18, 2017

Discussions about the sale of the Panthers won’t begin until after the 2017 season ends, the team said.

The Panthers began as an NFL expansion team in 1995, and have not delivered on Richardson’s promise of a Super Bowl championship. The team has found up and down success in recent years, with their 15-1 2015 season ending in a Super Bowl appearance and going 6-10 and missing the playoffs the following year. This season, the Panthers are still in the playoff hunt, boasting a 10-4 record through week 15.