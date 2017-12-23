SLMPD searching for two men involved in downtown carjacking

Police are looking for two suspects who they say beat up a man in downtown St. Louis and stole his car in broad daylight. (Credit: KMOV)

The carjacking happened shortly after noon on Olive St. just a few blocks from the Scottrade Center, according to authorities.

The man was walking out of his apartment when two men beat him over the head with a gun and took off in his vehicle.

The car was later recovered but the victim’s wife says she’s concerned these men are still on the loose.

“For anyone who thinks it’s safe in broad daylight, it’s not. Anything can happen whether the suns up or down,” said the victim’s wife.

The victim did sustain multiple injuries but is expected to recover.

If you have any information regarding the carjacking, contact the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department.

