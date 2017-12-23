Former drug addict reunited with officer who ‘saved’ her life

A powerful moment took place when a former drug addict met the officer who she says helped turn her life around. (Credit: KMOV)

Lauren Farrington thanked Officer Tim Groat for arresting her several years ago.

She says he gave her advice at the time and helped her realize the importance of getting clean.

“He was talking to me and asking me questions, kind of giving me advice, rather than not saying anything at all, you can tell when people actually care,” said Farrington.

Farrington says she’s been drug free for nearly five years, inspired by that life-changing moment with Officer Groat.

“I’m glad I was used in this scenario to help her, but she’s the one that deserves credit, she’s the one that changed her life, if she chose to stay on that same path, she may not even be alive,” said Officer Groat.

